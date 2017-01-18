A trio of greats – including a Montreal Expos legend – will be enshrined in Cooperstown this July.

Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez comprise the 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame induction class.

The organization made the announcement on Wednesday evening with the induction ceremony scheduled for July 30. The inductees appeared on at least 75 per cent of the 442 total ballots. That meant 332 votes were needed for election.

Bagwell received 86.2 per cent of the vote, while Raines came in at 86.0 and Rodriguez received 76.0 per cent.

San Diego Padres reliever Trevor Hoffman just missed out at 74.0 per cent of ballots.



2017 BASEBALL HALL OF FAME VOTING PLAYER VOTES PERCENTAGE Jeff Bagwell 381 86.2 Tim Raines 380 86.0 Ivan Rodriguez 336 76.0 Trevor Hoffman 327 74.0 Vladimir Guerrero 317 71.7 Edgar Martinez 259 58.6 Roger Clemens 239 54.1 Barry Bonds 238 53.8 Mike Mussina 229 51.8 Curt Schilling 199 45.0 Lee Smith 151 34.2 Manny Ramirez 105 23.8 Larry Walker 97 21.9 Fred McGriff 96 21.7 Jeff Kent 74 16.7 Garry Sheffield 59 13.3 Billy Wagner 45 10.2 Sammy Sosa 38 8.6

Cooperstown was a long time coming for Raines, who was in his final year of eligibility and 10th time on the ballot. Raines missed out on the Hall of Fame last year by just over five per cent.

A seven-time All-Star, Raines spent nearly 13 seasons with the Expos and is fondly remembered by fans as one of the greatest ever to wear the jersey.

In his first six full seasons in the majors (1981-1986), Raines stole an average of 70 bases a year. He led the National League in the first four of those seasons, posting a career high of 90 in 1983. His 808 stolen bases are the fifth-most in baseball history. A career .294-hitter, Raines won the NL batting title in 1986 with a .334 average.

Having also spent time with the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles and Florida Marlins over his 23-year career, Raines was a two-time World Series champion, winning in 1996 and 1998 with the Yankees. He won a third title in 2005 as a member of the White Sox coaching staff.

Raines was elected to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013.

Bagwell reaches the Hall of Fame in his seventh time on the ballot after falling short by just over three per cent last year.

The 1994 National League Most Valuable Player, Bagwell spent all of his 15 seasons with the Houston Astros. Drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 1989, Bagwell was dealt to the Astros in 1990 for veteran reliever Larry Andersen. A year later, Bagwell would win the 1991 NL Rookie of the Year at 23 when he hit .297 with 15 home runs and 81 runs batted in.

A four-time All-Star, Bagwell would reach the 100 RBI-plateau on eight occasions, posting a career-high 135 in 1997.

Bagwell finally appeared in a World Series in his final season of 2005, but the Astros would fall to the White Sox in a four-game sweep. He becomes the second player from that Astros team to reach Cooperstown, following Craig Biggio in 2015.

Rodriguez heads to the Hall of Fame in his first time on the ballot. The 1999 American League MVP as a member of the Texas Rangers where he spent the first 12 of his 21 seasons, Pudge became only the fourth catcher to win the award and first in 23 seasons.

A 14-time All-Star, Rodriguez also spent time with the Marlins, Detroit Tigers, Yankees, Astros and Washington Nationals. He won the World Series in 2003, his only season with the Marlins.

This is the second straight year with a catcher elected to the Hall of Fame – with Mike Piazza enshrined in Cooperstown last summer – after 12 years without one.

Rodriguez is the third Puerto Rican to reach the Hall of Fame following Roberto Clemente and Roberto Alomar.