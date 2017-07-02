Jason Grilli will continue his career with the Texas Rangers as the Toronto Blue Jays have dealt him along with cash considerations for outfielder Eduard Pinto.

Grilli was designated for assignment by the Jays earlier this week, after struggling to a 2-4 record with a 6.97 ERA in 20.2 innings over 26 appearances this season.

The 40-year-old reliever joined the Jays last season after a May 31st trade with the Atlanta Braves and was strong out the pen posting a 6-4 mark and 3.64 ERA in helping the team qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

This is Grilli's second stint with the Rangers, he also made 30 appearances for them in 2009.

Pinto has spent the 2017 season at the A ball level in the Rangers organization.

In 46 games this season, the 22-year-old has four homers and 18 RBIs with a .311 batting average for the Down East Wood Ducks of the Carolina League.