The New York Rangers have acquired defenceman Brendan Smith from the Detroit Red Wings for a 2018 second-round pick and a 2017 third-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

No salary will be retained by the Red Wings in the deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

No salary retention in the Brendan Smith trade. Rangers take him on 100 percent (he makes $2.75 million this season) — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 28, 2017

Smith, 28, has two goals and three assists over 33 games in 2016-17 with the Red Wings, his sixth year with the team.

Smith will be a free-agent at the end of this season.

The Canadian has 15 goals and 52 assists over 291 career games in the NHL, all with Detroit. The Wings selected Smith in the first round, 27th overall, of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

Smith was 10th on TSN's Trade Bait List.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Wings are interested in re-signing Smith, but it's not urgent.

NYR are most definitely interested in extending Smith's contract. Not urgent, but something both sides will consider. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 28, 2017



