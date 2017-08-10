ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have received right-handed reliever Jhan Marinez on a waiver claim from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Texas will have to make a corresponding roster move before its game Friday against AL West-leading Houston to add Marinez to the active roster. The Rangers were off Thursday.

Marinez, who turns 29 on Saturday, has gone 0-3 with a 3.91 ERA over 39 relief appearances this season with Milwaukee and Pittsburgh.

After making an opening day roster for the first time, starting the season with the Brewers, he made 15 appearances before being designated for assignment on May 15. Four days later, the Pirates got him on a waiver claim, and he pitched 24 games for them before being designated for assignment again last Saturday.

