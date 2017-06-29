Trade Verdict: Stepan is a significant addition to the Coyotes

The New York Rangers have officially signed defenceman Brendan Smith to a four-year contract extension.

On Wednesday, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported the deal will hold annual cap hit of $4.35 million and a total value of $17.4 million.

NYR and Brendan Smith are close to finalizing what is expected to be a four-year deal. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 28, 2017

Smith, 28, netted three goals and six assists in 51 games split between the Detroit Red Wings and Rangers in 2016-17. Upon joining the Rangers, he posted a career-high average of 20:10 of ice time per game in 18 contests.

The Wings sent Smith to the Rangers before the Trade Deadline for a second-round and a third-round draft pick. Smith added four helpers while averaging 19:41 of ice time per night in 12 postseason games with New York.

I like Smith and that's a big bet by the Rangers. 28-year-old played a career-high 19:15 per game last season https://t.co/uZyunnFoDQ — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) June 28, 2017

The Canadian was selected in the first round, 27th overall, by Detroit in the 2007 Draft and has accumulated 16 goals and 55 assists over 309 career games.

Smith is coming off a two-year, $5.5 million contract.