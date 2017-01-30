The New York Rangers have extended the contract of head coach Alain Vigneault, reports Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the extension replaces the final year of Vigneault's current contract and takes the 55-year-old Quebec City native through the end of the 2019-20 season.

The new contract will pay $4 million the next two seasons and $4.25 million in 2019-20. That would rank him behind Mike Babcock and Joel Quenneville as the league's highest paid coach.

Vigneault is in his fourth season in charge of the Blueshirts, having led them to the playoffs in each year. The team made a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2014, ultimately falling to the Los Angeles Kings.

After 49 games, the Rangers are 31-17-1 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. The team currently occupies the first Eastern Conference wild card spot.

Through 295 games as Rangers bench boss, Vigneault has posted a 175-81-23 record (.633).

The Rangers are the third club Vigneault has coached in the National Hockey League. Vigneault served as bench boss for the Montreal Canadiens (1997-2001) and the Vancouver Canucks (2006-13) and led the latter to a Stanley Cup appearance in 2011.

Vigneault and the Rangers return to action on Tuesday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.