ARLINGTON, Texas — Ryan Rua hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Texas Rangers stretched their MLB-best winning streak to nine games with an 8-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The Rangers swept through an eight-game homestand against three teams, only their second time in franchise history to do that. Their overall winning streak, which started with an 11-0 win at San Diego on May 9, is the longest in the majors this season.

Philadelphia led 2-0 before Robinson Chirinos and Rougned Odor had consecutive two-out RBI singles off reliever Joely Rodriguez (1-2) in the fifth. Rua followed with his third homer, lining a shot that just cleared the 8-foot wall in right field.

Martin Perez (2-5), finally getting some run support, struck out eight with no walks in seven innings. The Rangers had scored two or fewer runs for the left-hander in his previous six starts, and his 2.25 runs of support per nine innings was the lowest in the majors.

The Rangers have their longest winning streak since winning 12 in a row in July 2011. The only time they have won more was their team-record 14 in a row in May 1991, and their only other eight-game undefeated homestand was in May 2005.

With its 9-3 win Wednesday night, Texas had matched the New York Yankees' eight-game winning streak in April for the longest in the majors this season.

On his 28th birthday, a day after a four-hit game with his first career homer, Jared Hoying had a bunt single to start the sixth. He eventually scored on Elvis Andrus' double before Nomar Mazara's two-run single chased Rodriguez, who retired only two of the 10 batters he faced. He pitched in relief of rookie Nick Pivetta, who give up three hits and one run and walked four batters in 4 2/3 innings.

Maikel Franco's solo homer in the fifth put the Phillies up 2-0, two innings after his sacrifice fly that followed Michael Saunders' triple. Tommy Joseph hit a two-run homer in the ninth in Philadelphia's 15th loss in 18 games.

FAN HIT BY FOUL BALL

A girl sitting in the second deck of seats down the right-field line was struck on the head by a foul ball hit by Rangers slugger Joey Gallo in the fifth. She appeared to reach up for the ball hit before getting struck. Medical personnel tended to her at her seat for several minutes before walking up the stairs with her. The team had no updates on her condition.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Saunders left the game in the sixth inning because of left groin tightness.

Rangers: RHP Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet syndrome recovery) was scheduled to join the team in Detroit after an expected 65-pitch simulated game at extended spring training in Arizona.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Jeremy Hellickson, 0-1 with a 7.90 ERA in three May starts, goes for the Phillies in a series opener Friday night at Pittsburgh.

Rangers: After the undefeated homestand, Texas plays its next nine games on the road. A.J. Griffin (4-0) starts the series opener at Detroit on Friday night.

