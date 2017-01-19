MELBOURNE, Australia -- Third-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada maintained his record of reaching the third round all seven years he has contested the Australian Open. The Thornhill, Ont., product saved a set point in the third before beating Gilles Muller 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Thursday.

Raonic clinched the win on his second match point when Muller returned a shot wide.

Muller, who won last week's Sydney International for his first career tournament victory, officially had a 2-0 record against the Canadian. But Raonic retired from a match against him at Wimbledon in 2011 due to a hip injury, and Muller beat him at Valencia, Spain in 2012 in two close sets.

The win advanced Raonic to a third-round match against Gilles Simon, who beat Rogerio Dutra Silva in straight sets.

In men's doubles, Toronto's Daniel Nestor and his partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France downed Andres Molteni and Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

