The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees will move their series originally scheduled to begin Monday in Tampa to Citi Field in New York, MLB announced in a press release.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first to report the relocation.

The move is due to the looming threat of Hurricane Irma, scheduled to make landfall in Florida this weekend.

The MLB also considered moving the series to Camden Yards in Baltimore, but elected not to because of hotel availability issues, reports Rosenthal. The MLB also declined an offer from the city of Montreal, according to the Canadian Press.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi also suggested they play the series in Chicago but the Rays declined, according to ESPN's Andrew Marchand.

Despite the game taking place in New York, the Rays will remain the home team. The series is scheduled to run until Wednesday.

This marks the second time in as many weeks that the MLB has moved a series to a neutral site due to extreme weather. From Aug. 29-31, the Houston Astros hosted the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

This isn't the first time the Yankees have played as the home team in the Mets' ballpark. During the 1974 and 1975 season, the Yankees shared Shea Stadium with the Mets because of renovations to Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees sit at 75-64, 3.5 games back of the division-leading Boston Red Sox, while the Rays remain on the edges of the Wild Card hunt at 70-71.

Joel Sherman of The New York Post first reported the news.