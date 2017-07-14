Two-time All-Star Pablo Sandoval's days with the Boston Red Sox could be over.

The team announced on Friday that the 30-year-old third baseman has been designated for assignment.

The #RedSox today designated 3B Pablo Sandoval for assignment. — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 14, 2017

In 32 games this season, Sandoval is batting .212 with four home runs and 12 runs batted in and an OPS of .622.

Sandoval's tenure with the Red Sox has been marred by injury and fitness issues. He is in the third year of a five-year, $90 million contract following seven seasons with the San Francisco Giants in which he won three World Series and was named the MVP of the Fall Classic in 2012. There is $49.5 million remaining on the deal.

He appeared in only three games a season ago after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. Prior to the injury, Sandoval lost his starting third baseman role to Travis Shaw.

In 1,030 games over 10 seasons with the Giants and BoSox, Sandoval is a career .285 hitter with 120 home runs and 520 RBI.

The Red Sox open a three-game set with the New York Yankees on Friday at Fenway Park.