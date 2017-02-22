Drew Miller is hoping to get to the NHL level, and he'd be more than happy to take a promotion via trade.

The Detroit Red Wings veteran has been in the AHL since Feb. 6, and says he hopes to be moved before the trade deadline.

"That's what they've been trying to do is just wait to see what teams may be looking to add and have a good fit," Miller told MLive.com. "No one's really making a move yet, but I would think that will change as we get closer (to the March 1 trade deadline).

"Hopefully, I get traded. I want to be in the NHL - everyone wants to be there - so we'll see how it goes."

Miller, 33, scored five goals and added one assist in 35 games with the Red Wings this season before being demoted. He owns one goal and one assist in five games with the Grand Rapids Griffins since.

The 2003 sixth-round pick is a veteran of 551 NHL games and is playing in the AHL for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Griffins head coach Todd Nelson acknowledged Miller may not be with the team for long.

"There's some uncertainty what will happen to him; I think he'd tell you that, too," Nelson said to MLive. "Right now he's come in here, worked hard and been a good teammate."

Miller is playing on a one-year, $1.025 million contract.