CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suarez scored the tying run in the ninth on Jim Johnson's wild pitch, and Devin Mesoraco led off the 10th with a homer Friday night, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Mesoraco, who got into the game as a defensive replacement in the 10th, connected off Jose Ramirez (2-2) for his first career game-ending homer. Raisel Iglesias (2-0) faced three batters in the top of the 10th.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips returned to Great American Ball Park for the first time since his trade in February after 11 seasons in Cincinnati. He got a long ovation before his first at-bat and raised his helmet to recognize the 27,300 fans. Phillips went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts.

Atlanta's Mike Foltynewicz pitched two-hit ball for seven innings and matched his career high with 10 strikeouts, five of them called by umpire Mike Winters. He turned a 2-0 lead over to the bullpen.

The Reds tied it against Johnson, who blew a save for the fourth time. Suarez doubled home a run, advanced on a groundout, and scored on Johnson's wild pitch in the dirt with two outs.

Dansby Swanson emerged from his 2-for-26 slump and put the Braves in position to win it. Swanson, batting .185, singled in his first at-bat and set up Ender Inciarte's sacrifice fly. Swanson led off the fifth inning with a homer down the left-field line off Bronson Arroyo.

Arroyo gave one of the best performances in his long comeback from elbow surgery, allowing two runs in six innings. He has given up a major league-leading 19 homers, 15 of them solos.

BRAVES MOVES

Atlanta activated LHP Eric O'Flaherty and INF Adonis Garcia off the DL and called up INF Johan Camargo from Triple-A Gwinnett. O'Flaherty has been on the DL since May 20 with a strained lower back. Garcia missed 15 games with a sore left Achilles tendon. Camargo is in his third stint with the Braves. OF Emilio Bonifacio was designated for assignment. INF Jace Peterson and RHP Matt Wisler were optioned to Triple-A.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: LHP Tony Cingrani will make what's expected to be his final rehab appearance in Saturday and could be activated. He's been sidelined since April 21 with a strained right oblique.

UP NEXT

Braves: R.A. Dickey (3-4) is 1-2 in his career against the Reds. His only win came on July 25, 2011, with the Mets, a 4-2 victory.

Reds: Scott Feldman (4-4) has won his last two starts, allowing five runs in 11 innings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball