The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks for Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut and a first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.

The Mavericks have long been intrigued with Noel, and will work to sign him to an extension. Noel's a restricted free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Noel, 22, was the sixth overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, selected by the New Orleans Pelicans but was traded to the 76ers soon after.

He has averaged 8.9 points and five rebounds per game while playing an average of 19.4 minutes.

Anderson, 23, was the Mavericks' first-round pick in 2015. He owns an average of 6.5 points and 2.9 per game in 51 contests this season.

Bogut, 32, has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game with three points and one block in 26 games this season. Prior to joining the Mavericks, Bogut spent the past four seasons with the Golden State Warriors.