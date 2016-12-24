Jose Bautista is willing to accept a one-year contract, according to a report from Yahoo Sports MLB columnist Jeff Passan.

Passan adds that while Bautista is willing to play on a one-year deal, he still wants it to be worth more than the $17.2 million qualifying offer he turned down from the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this off-season.

Bautista is coming off a down year for his standards last season, The 36-year-old hit .234 with 22 home runs and 69 RBIs while missing 46 games to injury.

For his career, Bautista has 308 home runs and 862 RBIs. His 265 home runs hit as a Blue Jay ranks him second in team history only to Carlos Delgado while his 701 RBIs ranks him fifth all-time in Toronto.