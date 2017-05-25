Victor Cruz is heading to the Windy City.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Kimberly Jones both report that the 30-year-old former New York Giant will sign a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

The #Bears are signing former #Giants WR Victor Cruz to a 1-year deal, per @KimJonesSports and me. He has a new home. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 25, 2017

Rapoport says the deal is in place, but might not be signed for a few days.

New #Bears WR Victor Cruz has an agreement in principle with CHI. May not actually sign for a few days. But a fresh opportunity for a reboot — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 25, 2017

A native of Paterson, New Jersey, Cruz returned to the Giants last years after nearly two seasons on the sidelines. After a torn patellar tendon ended his 2014 campaign in Week 6, Cruz would miss all of the 2015 season recovering from left calf surgery.

In his 2016 return, Cruz appeared in 15 games (starting 12) and recorded 48 catches for 586 yards and a touchdown.

Undrafted out of UMass, Cruz's best season came in 2011 when he registered 82 catches for 1,536 yards and nine TDs.

A Pro Bowler in 2012, Cruz was a member of the Giants' Super Bowl-winning team in 2012.