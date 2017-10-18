Boston Bruins forwards Patrice Bergeron and David Backes are both expected back in the team’s lineup soon, according to a report from Conor Ryan of MassLive.com.

Ryan reports Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy deemed both Bergeron and Backes as “possibilities” for the team when they face the Vancouver Canucks Thursday.

Bergeron has yet to play this season with a lower-body injury, but was practicing Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, according to Ryan.

Backes, who has also missed the start to the season with diverticulitis, was a full participant at practice Tuesday, according to Ryan.