The Montreal Canadiens dropped to 8-11-2 with their blowout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night and the pressure is starting to set in on the team to make a change to turn their season around.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen reports Marc Bergevin is believed to be the league's most active general manager right now and is looking to make a move to "shake up" the team.

The Canadiens sit third last in the league in goals for this season and third last in goals allowed. Fittingly, their negative-23 goal differential is also third worst in the NHL, ahead of only the Buffalo Sabres and the Arizona Coyotes.

Garrioch reports Alex Galchenyuk's name continues to be floated on the open market, as it has since the summer. The 23-year-old owns four goals and eight points in 21 games with the Canadiens this season while moving up and down the lineup.

According to CapFriendly, the Canadiens have $5.2 million in open cap space to make a move and the team owns the Chicago Blackhawks' second-round pick in 2018.

It is unclear when the team will get goaltender Carey Price back from a lower-body injury. Rookie Charlie Lindgren allowed five goals on 27 shots against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night before being pulled.

The Canadiens open a two-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars. The visit the Nashville Predators on Wednesday in their second back-to-back set since Price was injured.