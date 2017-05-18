Freddie Freeman's hot start to the 2017 season has hit a snag as it appears the Atlanta Braves first baseman will miss extended time with a wrist injury suffered Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The braves are discussing outside options at first for freddie freeman, who is expected to miss significant time https://t.co/SkAcEdwNoh — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 18, 2017

The 27-year-old took a pitch off the wrist from Jays reliever Aaron Loup in the fifth inning and was forced to leave. Freeman got an X-ray after the game and team will run further tests on Thursday, but the fear is that his wrist could be broken.

As a result, there might be some fireworks when the Braves host the Jays in their series finale Thursday with one Braves veteran saying "we'll have a fight today," according to a tweet from MLB writer Peter Gammons.

One Brave veteran told a friend "we'll have a fight today" after Loup broke Freddie Freeman's hand — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) May 18, 2017

The native of Fountain Valley, California, is having a great season, hitting .341 with 14 home runs, 25 RBIs, a 0.461 on-base percentage and a 1.209 on-base plus slugging percentage. Freeman is the son of Canadian parents and played for Team Canada at the World Baseball Classic.

Freeman is a two-time All-Star.

The Braves could still be upset with an additional incident that occurred late in Wednesday's game. Jays slugger Jose Bautista flipped his bat following an eighth inning home run, causing the benches to clear for a second time in the game despite Bautista attempting to defuse the situation by apologizing to Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki at home plate.

The benches cleared for the first time in the seventh when Jays centre fielder Kevin Pillar appeared to use a homophobic slur towards Braves pitcher Jason Motte after he used a quick pitch to strike out Pillar to end the inning.

Toronto has lost three straight games, all to Atlanta, and sit last in the AL East with a 17-24 record.