PTI: What now for the Texans?

The Cleveland Browns do not intend on having Brock Osweiler play a single snap for the team.

The Browns are looking to trade Brock Osweiler for a third-round pick, Mary Kay Kabot of Cleveland.com reports.

According to Kabot, the Browns are willing to give up a fifth-round pick in the trade and retain half of Osweiler's $16 million salary.

The Browns acquired Osweiler, along with a second-round pick, on Thursday from the Houston Texans.

Per Cabot, the Browns will cut Osweiler and eat his salary if they cannot find a trade partner. She reports the team still intends to attempt to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots.

Osweiler was a heavily coveted free agent last season and signed a four-year, $72 million with the Texans.

However, he went 8-6 as a starter last season with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, leading the Texans to pay a hefty price to ditch his contract.