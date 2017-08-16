Hobey Baker Award winner Will Butcher is set to begin his free agent tour after rejecting an entry-level contract from the Colorado Avalanche.

Butcher, a standout defenceman at the University of Denver over the past four years, will visit with the New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights, according to Mike Chambers of the Denver Post.

The Avalanche drafted Butcher in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, but their exclusive rights to sign him expired Tuesday.

Butcher won the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top Division I player en route to a national championship with the University of Denver last season. In 43 games, he had seven goals and 30 assists with a plus-27 rating. He is the first defenceman to win the award since Matt Gilroy in 2009.

The 22-year-old posted 28 career goals and 75 assists over his four-year stint with Denver.