A day after ripping pitcher Jake Arrieta for being slow to the plate, Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero has been designated for assignment according to a report by Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Source: Miguel Montero to be DFA'd — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) June 28, 2017

Montero was critical of Arrieta after a game in which the Washington Nationals stole seven bases off the Cubs, including Trea Turner taking four.

"That's the reason they were running left and right today because they (Arrieta) were slow to the plate," Montero said. "Simple as that. It's a shame it's my fault because I didn't throw anyone out. It really sucked because the stolen bases go on me but when you really look at it the pitcher doesn't give me any time so yeah, 'Miggy can't throw anyone out' but my pitchers don't hold anyone on."

Montero is 0-for-31 throwing out runners on the base paths this season.

It was an awesome ride. Winning the World Series was simply fantastic. Thank you to my teammates - good luck to everyone of you. — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo fired back at Montero for taking his comments public after the game.

"You would think as a veteran, like he is, he would make smart decisions about it.," said Rizzo. "We win as 25 we lose as 25 and to call your teammates out via the press, what's the point?"

The 33-year-old catcher was in his third season with the Cubs and has appeared in 44 games in 2017, he has a .286 batting average with four homers and eight RBIs.