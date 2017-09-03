Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jack Skille is set to sign a contract with Minsk in the KHL in the next couple of days, according to TSN's Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Skille spent the the 2016-17 season with Vancouver after signing two days before the season started on October 13.

The right-winger played 55 games with the Canucks, scoring five goals and adding four assists.

Skille was drafted in the first round (seventh overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.

He would spend four seasons in Chicago before being traded to the Florida Panthers in a deal that sent Michael Frolik and Alexander Salak to the Blackhawks.

The 30-year-old has 84 career points in 368 career NHL games.