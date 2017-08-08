Over a month into free agency, veteran forward Drew Stafford remains unsigned and on the market, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England doesn't expect that to change anytime soon.

In a recent mailbag, Haggerty said Stafford and the Boston Bruins, who acquired him at the trade deadline in February, remain in contact, but Stafford will likely have to settle for a professional tryout to spend training camp with the Bruins.

Haggerty believes Stafford could serve as insurance if certain prospects can't make the NHL leap, but the Bruins should not commit a roster spot to him.

Stafford scored four goals and added four assists in 18 games with the Bruins after being acquired for a conditional sixth-round draft pick. He added two goals in six playoff games as the Bruins were eliminated in the first round by the Ottawa Senators.

In total, the 31-year-old scored eight goals and posted 13 points in 58 games with the Bruins and Winnipeg Jets.

Stafford, a first-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2004, is one season removed from scoring 21 goals with the Jets in 2015-16. He scored a career-high 31 goals in 62 games with the Sabres during the 2010-11 season.

Haggerty lists Jake DeBrusk, Zach Senyshyn, Anders Bjork and Danton Heinen as prospects who Stafford would be competing with if he spends camp with the Bruins.