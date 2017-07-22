Friday morning, it appeared that Atlanta Braves' left-hander Jaime Garcia would not make his scheduled start later that night because he was about to be traded to the Minnesota Twins.

But that didn't happen and Garcia ended up having one of the best games of his career, holding the Dodgers to three runs over seven innings while hitting the first grand slam of his career in an eventual 12-3 win.

The trade was close to being completed, but was held up due to a medical concern regarding a Twins' prospect involved in the deal, reports Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

Sources: Garcia trade stalled due to #Braves’ medical concern on #Twins’ prospect. Still could revive, but both teams working alternatives. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 22, 2017

While a deal between the two sides could still happen, both sides are looking at alternatives, reports Rosenthal.