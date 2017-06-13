Defencemen Matt Greene will be bought out by the Los Angeles Kings this week according to Jon Rosen of Fox Sports.

Greene has one year and $2.5 million remaining on current deal. 

The move lets the Kings reduce the cap hit of Greene's contract from $2.5 million to $833,333 next season. 

In 26 games for the Kings last season, he had one goal and one assist after missing most of the season because of a back injury. In 2015-16, Greene played only three games due to a shoulder injury.

In 615 career games, he has 17 goals and 63 assists.  