Report: Greene to be bought out by Kings

Defencemen Matt Greene will be bought out by the Los Angeles Kings this week according to Jon Rosen of Fox Sports.

Am told Greene has been activated for the purpose of a buyout. One year left on his contract at 2.5M. He's healthy. — Jon Rosen (@lakingsinsider) June 13, 2017

Greene has one year and $2.5 million remaining on current deal.

The move lets the Kings reduce the cap hit of Greene's contract from $2.5 million to $833,333 next season.

In 26 games for the Kings last season, he had one goal and one assist after missing most of the season because of a back injury. In 2015-16, Greene played only three games due to a shoulder injury.

In 615 career games, he has 17 goals and 63 assists.