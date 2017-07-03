Mikhail Grigorenko is heading back to Russia.

Mikhail Grigorenko has signed a 3 year deal with CSKA Moscow. #Avs — Aivis Kalniņš (@A_Kalnins) July 3, 2017

Aivis Kalnins reports the former Colorado Avalanche forward has signed a three-year deal with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League.

A native of Khabarovsk, Russia, Grigorenko was not qualified by the Avalanche last week and was an unrestricted free agent.

Taken with the 12th overall pick of the 2012 National Hockey League Entry Draft out of the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Grigorenko was the key piece sent from the Sabres to the Avs in the deal that brought Ryan O'Reilly to Buffalo.

In 217 career NHL games over five seasons with the Sabres and Avalanche, Grigorenko tallied 22 goals and 42 assists.