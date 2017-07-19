According to the financial news website 24/7 Wall St., the Carolina Hurricanes have suffered the second largest attendance drop in major league sports over the past 10 years.

The outlet reviewed the 10-year average home attendance of franchises in the MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL to see which teams were losing the most fans.

The Hurricanes, who have reached the playoffs just once since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006, have seen their attendance dip 32.3 per cent from their roughly 17,000 average attendance 10 years ago to their average of 11,776 this year. The team's average fill capacity sat at 63 per cent this season - the worst among NHL teams. The Hurricanes are currently considered to be up for sale, with owner Peter Karmanos Jr. mulling over an offer for the team. Forbes valued the franchise at $230 million earlier this year.

The Chicago White Sox have seen the largest dip among the teams in the major four sports, with a 40.2 per cent over the past 10 years, which has included just one postseason appearance. The White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field averaged a fill capacity of 53.7 in 2016.

The Colorado Avalanche, who finished the 2016-17 last in the NHL, were the only other NHL team make the top 10, seeing a 15.8 per cent drop in average attendance from 2006. The Pepsi Centre was, on average, 82.4 per cent filled for Avalanche games last season.

The Ottawa Senators were the only Canadian team to make the list, seeing an attendance drop of 13.6 per cent since the season following their lone Stanley Cup Final appearance. The Senators averaged 87.4 per cent of capacity at the Canadian Tire Centre last season.

The Houston Astros, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia Phillies rounded out the top five.