According to Bloomberg's Scott Soshnick, former Texas Rangers CEO Chuck Greenberg is close to buying the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes for roughly $500 million.

Soshnick reports the the deal would keep the Hurricanes in Carolina under the new ownership.

Peter Kermanos Jr. is currently the majority owner of the Hurricanes and is joined by 18 minorty investors, including general manager Ron Francis. Kermanos became the franchise owner of the Hartford Whalers in 1994. He told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun earlier this year he was willing to sell the team.

Greenberg left the Rangers in 2011 after seven months as CEO and two seasons as a part owner of the team.