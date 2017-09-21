The Columbus Blue Jackets and restricted free agent forward Josh Anderson are not close to agreeing on a new contract with no progress being made since training camp started last week, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

No progress in contract impasse bw #CBJ, Josh Anderson. Doesn’t appear the position of either side has budged since camp started 8 days ago. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 21, 2017

The 23-year-old put up solid numbers in his first full season last year, scoring 17 goals and 12 assists over 78 games. He added one goal and one assist over five playoff games.

Anderson only appeared in 12 games in 2015-16 and just six contests the year prior.

On Monday, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie tweeted that the situation is "frosty" between the two sides. McKenzie also noted on Insider Training that the Jackets have offered Anderson a one-year qualifying offer or a three-year deal at less than $1.9 million per season. He could look at playing in Europe this season, but would be in the exact same contract situation leading into the 2018-19 campaign, says McKenzie.

As for Josh Anderson in CBJ, who is also repped by Ferris, the two sides do not appear to be close at all. Frosty situation right now. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 18, 2017

Columbus selected the Canadian in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.