According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, the Columbus Blue Jackets and right winger Cam Atkinson have agreed to terms on a seven-year, $40.25 million contract extension.

Atkinson, 28, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Blue Jackets and was set to be a free agent at the end of this season.

The winger had a career-high 35 goals and 62 points last season, but has stumbled a bit to begin the new campaign, with only four goals and six points in 15 games.

Portzline reports that the two sides are still ironing out the final details of the contract, including no-trade and no-move clauses and the deal is likely to be formally announced by the team on Friday.