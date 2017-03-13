The Columbus Blue Jackets while likely have to continue their playoff push without defenceman Ryan Murray.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the 23-year-old sustained a broken hand blocking shot against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

The team said Saturday they would have an update on Monday after Murray went through further testing.

Murray has played in 60 games with the Blue Jackets this season and owns two goals and 11 points.

He logged one minute and 44 seconds of ice time against the Sabres on Saturday night before exiting after blocking a shot by Tyler Ennis.

The Dispatch notes Murray will likely be replaced in the lineup by deadline day pickup Kyle Quincey.

Murray skated in all 82 games with the Blue Jackets last season, scoring four goals and adding 21 assists.