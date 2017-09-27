Jaromir Jagr has spent the summer skating with Kladno HC in his hometown and has previously stated he's willing to start the season with the Czech club as he waits for an NHL offer.

A spokesperson for the Kladno Knights told Czech news outlet Hokej Jagr is expected to make his 2017 game debut with Kladno on Saturday, but noted the situation could change.

Jagr, 45, is a part owner of the Kladno team and will be able to leave the franchise at any point for an NHL contract. He said earlier this month he's willing to wait for the right offer to come.

"I love NHL hockey. That's the reason I'm able to wait," Jagr told Česká televise as translated by NHL.com. "So many people would love to play at least one game in the NHL. And me, if I didn't go to Russia, I would have the most games played of all players, so I was extremely lucky. I like the conveniences, environment and all the things around [the NHL] so much that still I want to extend my career there."

Playing in 2017-18 would be Jagr's 24th season in the NHL. He currently sits 56 games back of Gordie Howe for the most games played all-time.

Jagr spent last season as a member of the Florida Panthers where he appeared in all 82 games, scoring 16 goals and adding 30 assists. He became the league's second-leading scorer all-time last season with 1,914 points, now trailing only Wayne Gretzky.

As of last week, Jagr was reported to be in touch with two-to-three NHL clubs, but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun noted if no contract came by the end of training camp, Jagr would then look at accepting a KHL offer.

Jagr spent part of the 2004-05 lockout playing with Kladno and spent 34 games with the team during the 2012 lockout.