The Toronto Blue Jays are in 'active' contract talks with Jose Bautista's representatives, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Yahoo! Sports MLB columnist Jeff Passan reported last week that Bautista, who has yet to land a suitor in the free agent market, is willing to accept a one-year contract but still wants it to be worth more than the $17.2 million qualifying offer he turned down from the Blue Jays earlier this off-season.

Bautista, 36, hit .234 with 22 home runs and 69 RBI last season while missing 46 games to injury.

Over his career, Bautista has 308 home runs and 862 RBI. His 265 home runs hit as a Blue Jay ranks him second in team history only to Carlos Delgado while his 701 RBI ranks him fifth all-time in Toronto.