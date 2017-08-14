The Miami Marlins were sold to a group headlined by Derek Jeter last week and they might be making some changes.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that one thing they will consider doing is removing the home run sculpture located in left-centrefield.

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The sculpture, designed by artist Red Grooms, has faced scrutiny since it opened in March of 2012. It cost $2.5 million to construct and has been argued by some that it is out of touch with the theme of the ballpark. Others defended it, including soon-to-be-ex-owner Jeffrey Loria.

"It's meant to make you smile," Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria said. "It's meant to entertain. It's meant to be a rallying point in the ballpark, and that's exactly what it is."

When a Marlins player goes deep, it spins, lights up and sprays water.

The Marlins were sold to a group headlined by Jeter and businessman Bruce Sherman. The sale, agreed upon in principle, is not yet official because it hasn't been approved by the other 29 owners from around the MLB.

Miami sits at 56-60, 14 games behind the division-leading Washington Nationals.