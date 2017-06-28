16m ago
Report: Jets contact Flyers G Mason
TSN.ca Staff
Jets exploring goaltending options
The Winnipeg Jets are in the market for a goaltender this summer and, according to Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun, have reached to soon-to-be free agent Steve Mason.
The 29-year-old started 54 games for the Philadelphia Flyers this past season and went 26-21-8 with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage with three shutouts.
He is expected to leave the Flyers after Philadelphia signed Michal Neuvirth to a two-year extension in March.
Mason spent the past four seasons in Philadelphia after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2012-13 season. He owns a career .911 save percentage with a 2.68 goals against average in 463 games.
The Oakville, ON. native is coming off a three-year, $12.3 million contract.
The Jets are looking for a goaltender to share the crease with Connor Hellebuyck, who posted a .907 save percentage in in 56 games with the Jets this season. Hellebuyck posted a 26-19-4 record on the year and owns a career .910 save percentage.
Winnipeg has also been linked to pending free agent goaltender Brian Elliott.