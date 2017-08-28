Prust aims to 'turn heads' at Kings camp; will he get Doughty's number?

It appears Chris Lee is finally going to get his NHL shot.

According to John Hoven of Mayor's Manor, the Los Angeles Kings have signed the 36-year-old defenceman to a professional tryout.

Dman Chris Lee to attend LA Kings camp on PTO - 2x Gagarin Cup champ (KHL), 37yrs old, ability to move puck, good on PP, 65pts (14G) last yr — The Mayor John Hoven (@mayorNHL) August 27, 2017

Lee has spent the past four seasons in the KHL playing with Magnitogorsk Metallurg and scored 14 goals and posted 65 points in 60 games last season. He added one goal and 21 points in 18 playoff games.

He was then named to Team Canada for the world hockey championship - the only non-NHL player on the roster. Lee played in seven of the team's 10 games, including the gold-medal match against Sweden, posting two assists and winning a silver medal.

Lee began his professional career in the ECHL in 2004 and rose to the AHL after three years, playing a career-high 79 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the 2009-10 season. He signed in Germany the following off-season and was named the Deutsche Eishockey League defenceman of the year in his first season.

He was named a KHL All-Star in each of his four seasons in Russia.

Lee will join forward Brandon Prust as players on tryout contracts when the Kings open training camp on Sept. 13. He will turn 37 on Oct. 3.