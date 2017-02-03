NEW YORK — Aiming to fill out their bullpen, the New York Mets are set to bring back a pair of important pieces from last year's playoff team.

A person familiar with the deals says free-agent relievers Jerry Blevins and Fernando Salas have agreed to contract terms with the Mets. The person spoke Friday night on condition of anonymity because the agreements were pending physicals and had not been announced.

The person also confirmed that New York has signed veteran left-hander Tom Gorzelanny to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league camp at spring training.

Blevins and Salas both pitched in prominent roles for the Mets last year, helping them reach the National League wild-card game.

A proven lefty specialist, Blevins went 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA and two saves in 73 appearances during his second season with the Mets.

Salas was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in an Aug. 31 trade and shored up the seventh inning for New York down the stretch.