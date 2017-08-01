Jaromir Jagr's agent confirmed on July 1 that the veteran forward would not be re-signing with the Florida Panthers after two and half seasons with the team.

However, Larry Brooks of the New York Post wrote over the weekend Jagr was initially promised a contract offer from the team before the Panthers reneged on a deal.

According to Brooks, the Post has "it on good authority" Jagr was told after the season he would have a new deal brought to him after the Vegas Expansion Draft, but an offer never came.

Brooks said the hiring of head coach Bob Boughner could have led to the Panthers changing their mind.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported in June the team was given an internal mandate to spend less than $65 million in 2017-18. The Panthers shed $5.75 million in the expansion by shipping Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault to the Golden Knights and saved another $2.7 million in cap space by buying out Jussi Jokinen. Jagr made $4 million on a one-year deal last year and the Panthers currently have a salary total of $64.1 million for the upcoming season.

One month into free agency, Jagr remains on the open market, staying in shape by skating with Kladno in the Czech Republic.

The 45-year-old ranked fourth on the Panthers with 16 goals and 46 points in 82 games last season. He averaged 17 minutes of ice time per contest and was one of only five Panthers to not miss a game.