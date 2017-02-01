Dropping a 5-3 decision to the Washington Capitals might not have been the Boston Bruins' biggest loss on Wednesday night.

The Boston Globe's Fluto Shinzawa reports that goaltender Tuukka Rask told the media following the loss that he "popped his groin" during the game.

Tuukka Rask said he popped his groin. — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) February 2, 2017

Rask, 29, made 17 saves in the loss.

In 43 games this season, Rask has a 25-13-4 record with a goals against average of 2.24 and a .914 save percentage. He played in last weekend's All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

To compound matters for the Bruins, centre Patrice Bergeron was also worse for wear after taking a John Carlson one-time off the inside of his knee. He left the game for a spell, but returned for the third period. The 31-year-old native of L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec was seen limping in the dressing room after the game.

Patrice Bergeron walks out of the room. Heavy limp. — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) February 2, 2017

The Bruins currently hold down third place in the Atlantic Division, three points up on the Toronto Maple Leafs, but having played six more games. The team is off until Saturday when they host the Leafs at the TD Garden.