The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired relief pitcher Steve Cishek from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-handed pitcher Erasmo Ramírez, according to FOX baseball reporter Ken Rosenthal.

#Rays expect to use Cishek in high-leverage, especially vs. RHH. Team still looking for RP, even after adding Romo, Jennings, Cishek. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2017

Cishek is 1-1 with a 3.15 ERA in 20 innings pitched this season, while recording 15 strikeouts.

The 31-year-old has played seven years in the majors, spending time with in Miami, St. Louis and Seattle.

He has a career ERA of 2.83 with a strikeout per 9 innings of 9.6.

Ramirez is 4-3 a 4.80 ERA this season.

He’s spent time as both a starter and a reliever, starting eight games while also being used as a deep reliever.

The 27-year-old is familiar with the Mariners organization, having started his career in Seattle in 2012 where he played four seasons with the club before getting traded to Tampa Bay in exchange for Mike Montgomery.