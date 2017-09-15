It appears Anton Rodin will spend his season with the Vancouver Canucks or he will spend it in Sweden, but he will not be playing in the AHL.

According to a report from TSN 1040's Matthew Sekeres, the Canucks have an agreement in place with Rodin that allows him to return to Sweden if he fails to make the NHL roster in training camp.

The #Canucks have an agreement with Anton Rodin that if he doesn't make the team at end of camp, they would allow him to go back to Sweden. — Matthew Sekeres (@mattsekeres) September 14, 2017

Rodin, a second-round pick of the Canucks in 2009, made his NHL debut last season but played in just three games. The right winger also dressed in three games at the AHL level with the Utica Comets, posting one assist in each league.

Prior to crossing the Atlantic last year, Rodin spent the previous three seasons with Brynas IF Galve of the Swedish Hockey League. He posted 16 goals and 37 points in 33 games during the 2015-16 season.

The 26-year-old spent two seasons with the AHL's Chicago Wolves from 2011-2013.