1h ago
Report: Royals in talks with Blue Jays for Liriano
TSN.ca Staff
The Kansas City Royals are in talks with the Toronto Blue Jays for starting pitcher Francisco Liriano, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
Nightengale said even after the Royals picked up three pitchers from the San Diego Padres, the team is looking at Liriano from the Jays.
The 33-year-old Liriano has a 6-5 record with a 5.99 earned run average and 70 strikeouts in 17 starts for the Jays this season.
Liriano was picked up by the Jays from the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of last year's trade deadline. He will be a free agent after this year.