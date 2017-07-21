Aaron Sanchez will meet with a hand specialist Friday in Cleveland according to Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com.

Sanchez will meet with a hand specialist today. DL stint possible, per Gibbons. I can't imagine he'll be able to avoid it. #BlueJays — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) July 21, 2017

A stint on the disabled list is possible according to manager John Gibbons.

Sanchez's most recent trouble with blisters on his pitching hand occurred in his last start, where he was pulled after four innings against the Boston Red Sox after surrendering five runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks.

If Sanchez were to go on the shelf, it will mark the fourth time he's done so already this season.

In eight starts this season, Sanchez is 1-3 with a 4.25 ERA. It's quite the step down from last season, where he led the American League in ERA at 3.00.

Meanwhile, Joe Smith is with the team and will probably be activated tomorrow according to Chisholm.

The Blue Jays (44-51) are set to take on the Cleveland Indians (48-45) at Progressive Field Friday night. Marco Estrada will go for the Blue Jays, while Trevor Bauer will counter for the home squad.