51m ago
Report: Sens expected to acquire Burrows
TSN.ca Staff
The Ottawa Senators are expected to acquire Alex Burrows from the Vancouver Canucks, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun. Garrioch reports the Sens are sending Jonathan Dahlen to Vancouver in the deal.
The 35-year-old has scored nine goals and added 11 assists in 52 games with the Canucks this season.
Burrows is set to become an unrestricted free-agent this summer, playing in the final year of a four-year, $18 million contract. He owns a cap hit of $4.5 million and waived his full no-trade clause in the move.
He scored nine goals and added 13 assists in 79 games last season.
Burrows, who worked his way to the NHL through the ECHL after going undrafted, topped the 20-goal mark in four straight seasons from 2008-2012, but has failed to do so since.
Dahlen, 19, was selected by the Senators in the second round of the 2016 Draft. He has 41 points in 43 games in the Swedish Elite League this season.