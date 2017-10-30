The San Jose Sharks are reportedly looking to make an early season move, if they can find a trade partner.

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, Sharks general manager Doug Wilson is attempting to move linemates Mikkel Boedker and Chris Tierney, as well as defenceman Paul Martin.

The Sharks are off to a 5-5 start to the season, while Boedker, the team's fourth-highest paid forward, owns one goal, four points and is minus-4. The 27-year-old carries a $4 million cap hit through the 2019-20 season. Boedker scored 10 goals and posted 26 points in 82 games last season, his first with the Sharks. Garrioch believes Wilson will have a hard time finding a landing spot for the Danish winger.

Tierney, 23, owns two goals and three points this season while averaging 14:02 of ice time per game. He scored a career-high 11 goals and 23 points last season and, according to Garrioch, there is "mild interest" around the league in the third-line centre.

Martin, 26, has appeared in just two games this season due to injury and is currently on injured reserve. He carries a $4.85 million cap hit through next season and has a modified no-trade clause. Martin scored four goals and posted 26 points last season, his highest total since spending the 2011-12 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Sharks host the Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4) on Monday night.