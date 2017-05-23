44m ago
Report: Sharks sign Czech D Simek
TSN.ca Staff
The San Jose Sharks have reportedly made an addition to their blueline.
According to NBC Sports California, the Sharks have signed Czech defenceman Radim Simek to a one-year, two-way contract.
Simek played for the Czech Republic at the world hockey championship this month, recording one goal and two points in eight games.
The 24-year-old has spent the past five seasons playing in the Czech Republic League. He scored a career-high 11 goals and added 13 assists in 42 games.
Radio Praha of the Czech Republic reports the deal is worth $830,000 and Simek also drew interest from the New York Rangers.