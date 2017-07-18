Daley on signing with the Wings: 'It was a pretty easy decision'

The Detroit Red Wings and Tomas Tatar are more than $1 million apart in their arbitration briefs, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

St. James reports Tatar has asked for $5.3 million, while the Red Wings countered with $4.1 million. The two sides are set to enter their arbitration meeting on Thursday.

Tatar, 26, scored 25 goals and added 21 assists in 82 games last season, his third straight year cracking the 20-goal mark.

St. James reported last week the Red Wings had offered the left winger a five-year contract worth around $5 million annually, but Tatar's camp is looking for a seven-year deal.

Tatar was drafted by Detroit in the second round (60th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft. He owns 99 goals and 194 points in 345 career games.

St. James notes only 30 players have scored more goals than Tatar's 75 over the past three seasons.

According to CapFriendly, the Red Wings are projected to have $2.28 million remaining in cap space for next season with Tatar and Andreas Athanasiou left to sign. However, the team is expected to place Johan Franzen on long-term injured reserve to free another $3.95 million.