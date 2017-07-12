Daley on signing with the Wings: 'It was a pretty easy decision'

The Detroit Red Wings and Tomas Tatar have an arbitration hearing set for July 20, though both sides would like to have a long-term contract worked out before that date.

Tatar, 26, scored 25 goals and added 21 assists in 82 games last season, his third straight year cracking the 20-goal mark.

According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Tatar's next contract will be worth roughly $5 million but two sides remain apart on term of the deal.

St. James reports the Red Wings have offered the left winger a five-year contract, while Tatar's camp is looking for a seven-year deal.

Tatar was drafted by Detroit in the second round (60th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft. He owns 99 goals and 194 points in 345 career games.

As St. James points out, only 30 players have scored more goals than Tatar's 75 over the past three seasons.

According to CapFriendly, the Red Wings are projected to have $2.28 million remaining in cap space for next season with Tatar and Andreas Athanasiou left to sign.