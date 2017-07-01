Joe Thornton has signed a one-year deal to remain with the San Jose Sharks according to Kevin Kurz of NBC Sports.

Joe Thornton has re-signed with the #SJSharks on a one-year deal, per a source — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNBCS) July 1, 2017

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie adds the deal will be worth around $6.5 million.

Now hearing Thornton's one year deal in SJ will be closer to $6.5M than $6M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

Thornton is coming off successful knee surgery to repair significant MCL ligament damage and a torn ACL that the 37-year-old managed to play through for the San Jose Sharks’ final three games of the postseason.

Thornton still managed to put up two assists in four playoff games before the Edmonton Oilers eliminated the Sharks in the first round. He had seven goals and 43 assists in 79 games during the regular season, his 19th in the NHL.

The former Art Ross Trophy winner is coming off a three-year, $20.25 million contract signed with the Sharks in January 2014.

A number one overall pick by the Boston Bruins in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft, Thornton is 13th all-time with 1007 career assists and 23rd all-time with 1391 career points.