The Vegas Golden Knights are two days away from adding 30 players to their roster, and could have an agreement for another one shortly thereafter.

According to a report from KHL Insider Aivis Kalnins, the Golden Knights and Evgeni Dadonov have resumed contract talks and the Russian forward is likely to be on the team next season.

Appears Vegas Golden Knights and Evgeni Dadonov have resumed contract talks and he is likely to end up playing in Vegas next season. — Aivis Kalniņš (@A_Kalnins) June 19, 2017

Kalnins reports the two sides have a contract set to be signed July 1, unless Vegas backs out of the agreement.

Dadonov last played in the NHL in 2011-12 with the Florida Panthers, finishing with two goals and an assist in 15 games.

Last year, the 28-year-old finished with 30 goals and 36 assists in 53 games for St. Petersburg SKA of the KHL.